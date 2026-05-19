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Alex Meret News: Clean sheet in XI return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Meret had two saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 3-0 victory over Pisa.

Meret was selected again after seven straight games on the bench and delivered a solid performance, successfully handling the limited tests he faced by saving both shots on target. It marked his third clean sheet in 10 Serie A starts this season and his first in the last eight appearances. Napoli will close their season on Sunday against Udinese.

Alex Meret
Napoli
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