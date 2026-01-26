Meret made his first start since late September and was beaten three times in Sunday's 3-0 loss against Juventus. He had no chance on Jonathan David's 22nd minute finish after Manuel Locatelli split the backline, then was beaten again when Kenan Yildiz met Fabio Miretti's pass and guided the ball home in the 77th minute. Filip Kostic's late effort from range caught him by surprise and sealed a difficult night for the goalie, who could make only two saves during his shift. Meret is expected to start again in goal in Wednesday's Champions League clash if Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (strain) remains out.