Alex Meret News: Doesn't concede versus Udinese
Meret made two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win against Udinese.
Meret had a relatively easy day at the office in his second consecutive start over Vanja Milinkovic-Savic. He has paid the price for the competition and a fairly big injury this season, starting just 12 times, during which he secured three clean sheets, made 23 saves and gave up 15 goals. It remains to be seen whether Napoli will continue with two starting-caliber goalkeepers.
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