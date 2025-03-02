Fantasy Soccer
Alex Meret headshot

Alex Meret News: Gives up one goal versus Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Meret had no saves and surrendered one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Milan.

Meret was beaten by a gorgeous free-kick by Federico Dimarco and didn't see any other shot come his way, as Napoli pulled the strings before finding the equalizer. He has conceded at least once in the last seven matches, allowing 10 goals and making 10 saves. Napoli will face Fiorentina at home next Sunday.

Alex Meret
Napoli
