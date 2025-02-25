Fantasy Soccer
Alex Meret headshot

Alex Meret News: Keeps score close

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Meret registered two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Como.

The shocking loss Napoli suffered to Como on Sunday can hardly be pinned on Meret. The Italian keeper made two saves, one diving save, one from inside his own box, and one of the two goals he conceded was an own goal courtesy of Amir Rrahmani. Meret has been one of Napoli's most dependable players this season, but has failed to keep a clean sheet in his past six Serie A starts. Hopefully, he can get back on track as Napoli host Inter Milan in a potential title-deciding clash on Saturday.

Alex Meret
Napoli
