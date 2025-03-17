Alex Meret News: Logs three-save clean sheet
Meret had three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Venezia.
For the first time in a month, Meret logged more than two saves in a game. It had been longer since the goalkeeper recorded a clean sheet, with him having gone multiple months without one. Meret will enter the international break with 22 saves and three clean sheets in 11 appearances for the 2025 calendar year.
