Alex Meret headshot

Alex Meret News: Logs three-save clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Meret had three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Venezia.

For the first time in a month, Meret logged more than two saves in a game. It had been longer since the goalkeeper recorded a clean sheet, with him having gone multiple months without one. Meret will enter the international break with 22 saves and three clean sheets in 11 appearances for the 2025 calendar year.

