Alex Meret headshot

Alex Meret News: One goal conceded, three saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Meret recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Udinese.

For the third Serie A game in a row, Meret conceded one goal, making it four straight appearances without a clean sheet for him. At the very least, unlike his previous two games, he logged several saves, somewhat compensating for his goal concession. In the four-game span, Meret has logged nine saves with five goals conceded.

Alex Meret
Napoli
