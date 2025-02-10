Alex Meret News: One goal conceded, three saves

Meret recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Udinese.

For the third Serie A game in a row, Meret conceded one goal, making it four straight appearances without a clean sheet for him. At the very least, unlike his previous two games, he logged several saves, somewhat compensating for his goal concession. In the four-game span, Meret has logged nine saves with five goals conceded.