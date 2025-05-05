Fantasy Soccer
Alex Mighten headshot

Alex Mighten Injury: Forced off injured

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Mighten (undisclosed) was forced off with an apparent injury during the first half of Saturday's 5-0 victory against Dallas. He obtained a penalty just ten minutes before heading off.

Mighten picked up the injury during the first half of Saturday's clash with Dallas. The forward was replaced by Onni Valakari, who could get more starting chances if the injury to Mighten proves to be a serious one.

Alex Mighten
San Diego FC
