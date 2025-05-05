Alex Mighten Injury: Forced off injured
Mighten (undisclosed) was forced off with an apparent injury during the first half of Saturday's 5-0 victory against Dallas. He obtained a penalty just ten minutes before heading off.
Mighten picked up the injury during the first half of Saturday's clash with Dallas. The forward was replaced by Onni Valakari, who could get more starting chances if the injury to Mighten proves to be a serious one.
