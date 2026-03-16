Alex Mighten News: Provides assist in draw

Mighten assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Dallas.

Mighten made a decisive impact in his first MLS start since July 17, as his lone chance created led to Onni Valakari's 51st-minute goal. While the increase in his playing time was likely due to rotation in a busy period with league and CONCACAF matches, Mighten will look to retain offensive upside as he challenges Amahl Pellegrino for the left-wing spot.