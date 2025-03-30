Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Mighten headshot

Alex Mighten News: Score eventual winner

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Mighten scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 win over Los Angeles Football Club.

Might saw his first start of the season Saturday, taking three appearances to reach that mark. He would see a goal as well, finding the back of the net in the 40th minute. This is his first goal of the season and first goal contribution.

Alex Mighten
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now