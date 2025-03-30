Alex Mighten News: Score eventual winner
Mighten scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-2 win over Los Angeles Football Club.
Might saw his first start of the season Saturday, taking three appearances to reach that mark. He would see a goal as well, finding the back of the net in the 40th minute. This is his first goal of the season and first goal contribution.
