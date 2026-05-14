Alex Mighten News: Sets up one of five goals
Mighten had an assist while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing twice inaccurately and creating four chances during Wednesday's 5-0 win over Austin.
Mighten set up Pedro Soma in the 54th minute assisting San Diego's third goal while finishing with the second most chances created on the team. The assist was the first since March for the winger as he's made just two league starts since March 22nd.
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