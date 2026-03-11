Alex Moreno Injury: Trains fully Tuesday

Moreno (undisclosed) trained fully Tuesday with the squad and should be an option for Saturday's clash against Athletic Club, the club posted.

Moreno is closing in on a return from the injury that kept him sidelined for the last five games after rejoining full team training Tuesday following ball work last week. The left-back moved through the session without any setbacks and appears back on track physically. If everything stays on course ahead of Saturday's clash with Athletic Club, Moreno should be available and is expected to regain his undisputed starting role in the Catalans' back line in the coming fixtures.