Alex Moreno Injury: Trains with ball Thursday
Moreno (undisclosed) was spotted training with the ball Thursday and could be back available for Saturday's clash against Levante.
Moreno missed the last four matches with an injury but there was a positive development Thursday as the left-back was spotted back on the training pitch with the ball at his feet, suggesting he is closing in on a return to the squad and could be an option for Saturday's clash against Levante. That said, if the match comes too soon for him, Arnau Martinez is expected to keep his spot on the left side of the defense for a little while longer.
