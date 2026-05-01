Alex Moreno News: Back from suspension

Moreno is an option going forward after missing Friday's loss to Mallorca through suspension.

Moreno is expected to regain a starting position after Daley Blind was deployed at left-back in the last game. If that's the case, center-back Alejandro Frances could move back to the bench for the rest of the season. While his production has been inconsistent lately, Moreno may be relied on for some crosses and defensive stats in the final stretch of the campaign.