Alex Moreno headshot

Alex Moreno News: Back from suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Moreno is an option going forward after missing Friday's loss to Mallorca through suspension.

Moreno is expected to regain a starting position after Daley Blind was deployed at left-back in the last game. If that's the case, center-back Alejandro Frances could move back to the bench for the rest of the season. While his production has been inconsistent lately, Moreno may be relied on for some crosses and defensive stats in the final stretch of the campaign.

Alex Moreno
Girona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Moreno See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Moreno See More
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 22, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 21, 2025
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 15, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 14, 2025