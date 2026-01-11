Moreno supplied the decisive ball for Vladyslav Vanat's 44th-minute winner, creating separation and delivering into the danger area for a close-range finish. He also had a good chance himself in the 19th minute, arriving centrally but pushing his right-footed effort wide. His overlapping runs and service were Girona's clearest source of width in the first half. That match was likely his best performance since joining the Catalans, as he set new season highs with three tackles won and eight clearances. Moreno has now provided two assists in 18 appearances for Girona this season and sits two assists shy of his career high, which he set with Betis during the 2019\/20 season.