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Alex Moreno News: Will miss Mallorca game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Moreno picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Valencia and will be suspended for Friday's clash against Mallorca.

Moreno is unavailable for Friday's clash against Mallorca due to suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Valencia. The left-back had started the last three matches, so his absence could be felt, with Arnau Martinez expected to deputise in his position during his absence.

Alex Moreno
Girona
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