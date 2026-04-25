Alex Moreno News: Will miss Mallorca game
Moreno picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Valencia and will be suspended for Friday's clash against Mallorca.
Moreno is unavailable for Friday's clash against Mallorca due to suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Valencia. The left-back had started the last three matches, so his absence could be felt, with Arnau Martinez expected to deputise in his position during his absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Moreno See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34April 22, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34April 21, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33April 15, 2025
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33April 14, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alex Moreno See More