Alex Munoz News: Three crosses in loss

Munoz had one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 loss against Betis. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

Munoz recorded three crosses Sunday, his most in a match since Nov. 26. He also created a chance, just his seventh through 17 appearances. He was solid on the defensive end as well, winning six duels, blocking two shots, winning five tackles and making four clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.