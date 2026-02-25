Alex Murphy News: Solid defensively in starting debut

Murphy had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-2 win against Qarabag.

With a comfortable lead from the first leg, Murphy made his starting debut in a major competition for the Magpies. He began at left back before shifting to center back following Sven Botman's substitution, delivering a composed defensive display with three tackles, two interceptions and two clearances, while also registering one shot and one chance created offensively.