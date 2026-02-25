Alex Murphy News: Solid defensively in starting debut
Murphy had one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-2 win against Qarabag.
With a comfortable lead from the first leg, Murphy made his starting debut in a major competition for the Magpies. He began at left back before shifting to center back following Sven Botman's substitution, delivering a composed defensive display with three tackles, two interceptions and two clearances, while also registering one shot and one chance created offensively.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now