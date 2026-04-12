Alex Muyl headshot

Alex Muyl Injury: Off with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Muyl generated two interceptions in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Charlotte FC. He was subbed off due to injury in the 51st minute.

Muyl came off shortly after the start of the second half due to injury. He had featured in the lineup the last five matches in a row, totaling six tackles, five interceptions and three chances created in that span. He will be day to day for the trip to Atlanta on Saturday.

Alex Muyl
Nashville SC
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