Alex Muyl News: Returns to action in win

Muyl (undisclosed) played 71 minutes in Wednesday's 1-0 CONCACAF Champions Cup win over Club America, confirming he is fully fit heading forward, the club posted.

Muyl had been a concern after being forced off in the 51st minute of Saturday's win over Charlotte, but his extended run of minutes against Club America puts any doubts to rest. The midfielder had been a consistent presence in the starting lineup across his last five appearances, contributing six tackles, five interceptions and three chances created, and his return to full fitness is a welcome boost for the club heading into the next fixtures after qualifying for the first time of their history in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals.