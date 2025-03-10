Alex Muyl News: Six shots without return

Muyl recorded six shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-0 win against Portland Timbers.

Muyl was productive as his side produced a 2-0 victory where he attempted six shots, two of which were on target and created three chances. He also had a busy game defensively where he won both of his tackles and had three interceptions. Las season, he scored five goals and provided one assist in total across 2,307 but is still waiting for his first return in 2025.