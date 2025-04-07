Fantasy Soccer
Alex Muyl headshot

Alex Muyl News: Suffers three fouls in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Muyl took one shot on target in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Charlotte FC. He also committed two fouls and suffered three fouls in 88 minutes.

Muyl put in his usual solid shift on the left side of Nashville's midfield, although he failed to impact the scoresheet for the sixth time in seven appearances. He'll continue to serve as a differential fantasy option in Saturday's home clash with Real Salt Lake.

Alex Muyl
Nashville SC
