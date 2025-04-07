Alex Muyl News: Suffers three fouls in loss
Muyl took one shot on target in Saturday's 2-1 loss at Charlotte FC. He also committed two fouls and suffered three fouls in 88 minutes.
Muyl put in his usual solid shift on the left side of Nashville's midfield, although he failed to impact the scoresheet for the sixth time in seven appearances. He'll continue to serve as a differential fantasy option in Saturday's home clash with Real Salt Lake.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now