Alex Padilla News: Allows three in loss
Padilla made zero saves and conceded three goals during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Cruz Azul.
Padilla had a rough day here as he was beaten twice in the first half and then once more in the final frame without making any save to counter. That's now just 16 saves against 15 goals allowed over seven games for the goalkeeper since he took over as the first choice at the net for Pumas.
