Alex Padilla News: Allows two in loss

Padilla made three saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Tigres.

Padilla got beaten by Fernando Gorriaran in both halves, with both goals coming off close-range one-timers, but still made some big interventions to keep his team in contention. The goalkeeper struggled in his first games after joining Pumas on loan but he was coming off back-to-back clean sheets prior to this one so it still looks like he's on the right path ahead of the upcoming playoffs.