Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Padilla headshot

Alex Padilla News: Allows two in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Padilla made three saves and conceded two goals during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Tigres.

Padilla got beaten by Fernando Gorriaran in both halves, with both goals coming off close-range one-timers, but still made some big interventions to keep his team in contention. The goalkeeper struggled in his first games after joining Pumas on loan but he was coming off back-to-back clean sheets prior to this one so it still looks like he's on the right path ahead of the upcoming playoffs.

Alex Padilla
Pumas UNAM
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now