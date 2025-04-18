Alex Padilla News: Consecutive clean sheets

Alex Padilla recorded three saves and allowed zero goals in Wednesday's 2-0 victory against Santos Laguna.

Alex Padilla turned aside three shots on target and made one clearance as the Pumas defensive effort carried them to a 2-0 victory over Santos Laguna. The clean sheet marks the keeper's second consecutive after not recording a clean sheet across his first seven Clausura campaign appearances. Padilla is likely to be the man between the sticks Saturday when Pumas travel to take-on fourth-place Tigres UNAL.