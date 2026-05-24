Alex Padilla News: Four saves in defeat

Padilla made four saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 defeat versus Real Madrid.

Padilla came up with four saves in Saturday's 4-2 loss at Real Madrid, getting the start in place of first-choice Unai Simon for just his sixth La Liga appearance. He picked the ball out of his net four times, but the damage largely came from defensive lapses in front of him rather than anything on his end. Padilla wraps up the campaign with a single La Liga appearance in 2025/26, spending the year firmly in a backup role behind Simon.