Alex Padilla News: Keeps clean sheet versus Juarez

Padilla recorded no saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Juarez.

Padilla had an easy game as there were no shots on target, although that also meant he didn't make any saves during the draw. He kept his goal unbeaten for the first time in eight league starts this year. However, he has stopped only one attempt over his last 270 minutes of play in all competitions. Up next is another home matchup against Santos' 15th-ranked attack.