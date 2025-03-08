Alex Padilla News: Makes five saves against Puebla

Padilla made five saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 3-1 victory versus Puebla.

Padilla conceded a rebound that led to the opposition's lone goal, but he offset that mistake with various good saves during the victory. Despite delivering mixed performances so far, he appears to have secured the starting spot after being favored over Pablo Lara in five consecutive games across all competitions. Up next is another busy week with the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup series against Alajuelense and a tough league fixture versus Rayados.