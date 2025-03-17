Alex Palmer News: Allows four in loss

Palmer registered two saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Nottingham Forest.

Palmer repelled just two of six Nottingham Forest shots on target Saturday as Ipswich Town fell in a 4-2 defeat. Since joining Ipswich Town from West Bromwich Albion, the keeper has made five Premier league appearances (five starts), registering 17 saves and seven clearances while conceding 13 goals. Palmer will continue to seek his elusive first career Premier League clean sheet April 2nd when Ipswich travel to take-on Bournemouth.