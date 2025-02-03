Fantasy Soccer
Alex Palmer headshot

Alex Palmer News: Completes Ipswich move

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Palmer completed a transfer to Ipswich from West Brom, the club announced.

Palmer completed a transfer to Ipswich, where he will join as another goalkeeping option. In the Championship he's been excellent, with 11 clean sheets in 30 starts, and only 27 goals allowed. If he is handed minutes in the Premier League he will likely find it harder, especially behind a leaky defense.

Alex Palmer
Ipswich Town
