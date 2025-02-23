Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alex Palmer headshot

Alex Palmer News: Concedes four in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Palmer had two saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Palmer had a rough outing Saturday as he conceded four goals to a strong Spurs attack. It was just his second Premier League start since joining Ipswich in early February. He faces a significantly more favorable matchup Wednesday at Manchester United, a side which has scored 30 goals through 26 matches this season.

Alex Palmer
Ipswich Town
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now