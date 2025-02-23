Alex Palmer News: Concedes four in Saturday's loss
Palmer had two saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.
Palmer had a rough outing Saturday as he conceded four goals to a strong Spurs attack. It was just his second Premier League start since joining Ipswich in early February. He faces a significantly more favorable matchup Wednesday at Manchester United, a side which has scored 30 goals through 26 matches this season.
