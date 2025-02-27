Alex Palmer News: Concedes three in defeat
Palmer had four saves and allowed three goals in Wednesday's 3-2 loss versus Manchester United.
Palmer struggled again Wednesday conceding three goals against Manchester United. He has now allowed eight goals in three Premier League matches since joining the club. He has also recorded 12 saves in that span. His next chance to improve in the Premier League will come against Nottingham Forest next Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now