Alex Palmer News: Concedes three in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Palmer registered two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Newcastle United.

Palmer conceded three goals in Saturday's game against Newcastle, a result that confirmed their relegation from the Premier League. He faced 25 shots, with five on target, and made two saves during the match. Despite the scoreline, Palmer managed to keep the deficit from growing further, especially after Ipswich were reduced to ten men in the first half. He is yet to record his first clean sheet in the Premier League and will aim for it against Everton on Saturday.

Alex Palmer
Ipswich Town
