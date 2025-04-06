Alex Palmer News: Four saves but concedes two
Palmer registered four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Wolverhampton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.
Palmer made four saves but is still waiting to keep his first Premier League clean sheet after seven games since joining from West Brom. This is the fifth of those seven games where he has had to make three or more saves and has never made fewer than two.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now