Alex Palmer News: Three saves in defeat

Palmer turned aside three of four Crystal Palace shots on target Saturday, conceding a late goal in a 1-0 loss. Since joining the Tractor Boys at the beginning of February, the experienced keeper has allowed a single goal in four of his six appearances (six starts) across all competitions. Palmer is likely to take his place between the sticks Saturday when Ipswich host third-place Nottingham Forest.