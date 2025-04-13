Fantasy Soccer
Alex Palmer headshot

Alex Palmer News: Two goals conceded, eight saves

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 4:31pm

Palmer recorded eight saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 38th minute.

For a second straight appearance, Palmer conceded multiple goals. But compared to the first of the two, he recently doubled his save tally, which is also a new season-high for him. Up next for Palmer is a home game against Arsenal on April 20.

Alex Palmer
Ipswich Town
