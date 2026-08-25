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Alex Sancris News: Loaned to Leganes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Sancris has joined Leganes on a season-long loan from Getafe with an option to buy, the club announced.

Sancris moves to Leganes after making 21 appearances for Getafe, recording one goal and two assists. The right winger returns to a familiar club after previously spending time with Leganes B earlier in his career. His pace and ability to operate from wide areas should provide Leganes with another attacking option, with the loan offering Sancris an opportunity to earn more consistent playing time this season.

Alex Sancris
Leganes
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