Alex Sandro News: Could start at left-back for Brazil

Alex Sandro seems to be the most likely option to start at left-back for Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Alex Sandro is past his prime and clearly not the player he once was, but he's still a competent player on the left side of the defense. A regular starter for Flamengo both in the Brazilian Serie A and the Copa Libertadores, the 35-year-old might not carry a ton of fantasy appeal but should be a low-end option in formats that reward peripheral defensive stats.