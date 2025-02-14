Fantasy Soccer
Alex Scott headshot

Alex Scott Injury: Could play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Scott (knee) could play during Saturday's trip to Southampton, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "They are Alex and Sini, both are expected to train and both have a chance, I don't know if they will both make the squad."

Scott has a chance to be in the squad well ahead of the expected schedule. The midfielder was originally expected to be sidelined as late as March and could now return in mid-February. It's obviously a great turn for Bournemouth, who are dealing with a plethora of injuries.

Alex Scott
AFC Bournemouth
