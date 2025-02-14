Alex Scott Injury: Could play Saturday

Scott (knee) could play during Saturday's trip to Southampton, according to manager Andoni Iraola. "They are Alex and Sini, both are expected to train and both have a chance, I don't know if they will both make the squad."

Scott has a chance to be in the squad well ahead of the expected schedule. The midfielder was originally expected to be sidelined as late as March and could now return in mid-February. It's obviously a great turn for Bournemouth, who are dealing with a plethora of injuries.