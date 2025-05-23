Alex Scott Injury: Could play Sunday

Scott (jaw) could play during Sunday's clash with Leicester, per manager Andoni Iraola. "Alex with the mask has trained for the first day today. Probably not 100 per cent comfortable but he wants to try and we will see tomorrow if he can deal with the mask and be comfortable."

Scott suffered a fractured jaw and was originally expected to miss the season finale. A protective mask has been enough to get Scott on the pitch for training, and could see him play during Sunday's finale. With just one day of training before the match if Scott has any issues with the mask or the injury he could be ruled out Sunday.