Alex Scott Injury: Late scratch
Scott is a late scratch from Sunday's match against Nottingham Forest due to an injury.
Scott is not going to play the season finale Sunday, as the midfielder instead suffered an injury in warm-ups that will keep him out. This forces Alex Toth into the starting XI for the final match of the campaign. Scott finishes the season as a major part of the midfield, recording three goals and one assist in 37 appearances (34 starts) this season.
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