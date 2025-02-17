Alex Scott News: Returns Saturday

Scott (knee) saw 13 minutes of play off the bench in Saturday's 3-1 loss to South.

Scott was back in action Saturday, finding a spot on the bench after a spell out due to a knee injury. The midfielder would eventually see time, appearing as a substitute in the 77th minute for a short stint of play. These were his first minutes since mid-October due to injury, although he will likely remain in a rotational role, only starting in two of his nine appearances.