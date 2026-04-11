Alex Scott headshot

Alex Scott News: Tallies winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Scott scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Arsenal.

Scott gave Bournemouth three points with his goal and more importantly, put a major dent in Arsenal's title chances. The midfielder should continue having a solid role against Newcastle, a mid-table team which has been poor in defense. They've allowed 45 goals in 31 EPL games.

Alex Scott
AFC Bournemouth
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