Alex Scott News: Tallies winning goal

Scott scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Arsenal.

Scott gave Bournemouth three points with his goal and more importantly, put a major dent in Arsenal's title chances. The midfielder should continue having a solid role against Newcastle, a mid-table team which has been poor in defense. They've allowed 45 goals in 31 EPL games.