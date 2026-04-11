Alex Scott News: Tallies winning goal
Scott scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Arsenal.
Scott gave Bournemouth three points with his goal and more importantly, put a major dent in Arsenal's title chances. The midfielder should continue having a solid role against Newcastle, a mid-table team which has been poor in defense. They've allowed 45 goals in 31 EPL games.
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