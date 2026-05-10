Alex Valle Injury: Leaves Verona game in first half

Valle had one cross (zero accurate) and three clearances before exiting Sunday's match against Verona at the 36th minute due to a muscular injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Valle got banged up near the end of the first half and walked off the pitch rather gingerly. He'll be examined in the coming days ahead of the Parma contest. His usual deputy Alex Moreno came off the bench to replace him at left-back.