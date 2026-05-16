Alex Valle Injury: Out for the final two matches

Valle "will miss the last two rounds due to a flexor strain," coach Cesc Fabregas announced.

Valle closes a solid campaign a little early, having scored once, assisted four times, contributed to 10 clean sheets and notched 46 crosses (11 accurate), 52 clearances and 51 tackles in 28 appearances (23 starters). Alex Moreno and Mergim Vojvoda will take care of the role versus Parma and Cremonese.