Alex Valle News: Dishes out assist versus Roma

Valle assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Roma.

Valle threaded the needle to find Tasos Douvikas and set up his side's first goal, registering his fourth assist of the season. He has posted at least one clearance in his last four outings, amassing seven and posting four key passes, six tackles (four won) and four shots (one on target) during that stretch, with one clean sheet. He's been alternating with Alberto Moreno, as Como have gone far in the Coppa Italia. He has sent in one or more crosses in his last eight starts, accumulating 15 (six accurate).