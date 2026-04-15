Alex Valle News: First goal for Como

Alex Valle scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Inter Milan. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 24th minute.

Valle opened the scoring to register his first goal in Como colours. The left back has been handed three starts across the last four games, chipping in with three shots, three chances created and an assist going forward. At the back, he has contributed four tackles, four clearances, an interception and a block.