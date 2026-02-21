Alex Valle News: Five tackles in clean sheet

Alex Valle generated one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Juventus.

Valle played a solid game defensively in the clean sheet, leading his team in tackles with five along with two interceptions and one clearance. Going forward, he delivered two accurate crosses and created a chance. Over his last six league appearances, he has started five times, piling up 13 tackles, four interceptions and 13 blocks. He has also whipped in 12 crosses, recording at least one in every game and created five chances that led to two assists.