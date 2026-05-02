Alex Valle News: Swings in three crosses versus Napoli

Valle had three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created and won one tackle in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Napoli.

Valle was a secondary threat on offense and didn't face a lot of pressure in the back despite the match-up. He has registered at least one cross in his last five showings, amassing 11 deliveries (three on target), scoring and assisting once and notching five key passes and two interceptions over that span. Additionally, this marked his fourth outing in a row with one or more tackles, for a total of seven (four won). Instead, he snapped a five-match string with at least one clearance.