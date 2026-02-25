Alexander Aravena News: Joins Portland on loan

Aravena has completed a loan move to Portland Timbers from Brazilian club Gremio for the 2026 season with a purchase option, the team announced Wednesday.

Aravena is coming off a 2025 Brasileirao season in which he recorded three goals across 577 minutes of play, although he scored the last of those goals in September. He also made five international appearances for Chile last year but featured mostly as a substitute. With Timbers' coach Phil Neville praising him for his contribution in No. 10 and wing positions, the attacker could threaten all of Kristoffer Velde, Felipe Mora and Antony for playing time going forward.